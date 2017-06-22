State of the Gato Address for 2017

Posted 22 Jun 2017 at 19:36 UTC by robogato

It has been 18 years since Raph created Advogato; ten years since I took over hosting and last posted a State of the Gato Address; and six years since there was any development work on the mod_virgule codebase. The server Advogato is running on is around 15 years old and will be decommissioned in a few days. Active users have dwindled into the single digits. Most have moved on to more modern social networking sites. It's been a good run but it's time to say goodbye. The trust metrics updater and blog aggregator have been turned off and the site will go into read-only mode today. Don't worry though, the content will be preserved. I've spoken with Mark Graham at the Internet Archive and the entire content of Advogato is being copied into their archive where it will be permanently accessible.

Sorry to hear about the end, but glad Advogato will be stored, frozen in time. A hearty thanks to all responsible for maintaining the site. It has been fun and informative. I've been checking in daily for years so it will be hard to break the habit.

aloha, posted 23 Jun 2017 at 13:28 UTC by joey » (Master)

This is my first port on Advogato since 2002. (Aside from syndication from my blog.) And it'll be my last post here.



Advogato was where my blog started, back before we knew what blogs were. And it was also my first social network, back before we knew what vile beasts *those* were. It was unique and interesting, and then it wasn't.



I'm pleased to see it's lasted so long (even with all that scary scary C code), and is making such a graceful exit.

Sorry that I didn't have the expertise or find some other afficiando to host for you. I have a half-broken instance running on Amazon's AWS cloud... It is good for keeping my own notes from time to time..



http://v2dev.p2b.tv



Thank you for all you've done !



best.



-s.ye a.k.a badvogato



Preventing linkrot, posted 26 Jun 2017 at 22:59 UTC by mako » (Master)

Totally understandable. But also still sad. Thanks for all you've done over the years!



Is there anyway we can arrange to have incoming links to redirect to the version stored at the Archive? I've created many links to the site over the years—including some in academic publications. I'd love to have those continue to work.



Is there anything I do to help this happen, I'd be happy to help. I'd be happy to run the redirect server, pay the domain bills, etc. Feel free to be in contact if I can help.



Letting the links die and/or having the domain fall to squatter/spammer seems like too sad an option.

Re: Preventing linkrot, posted 28 Jun 2017 at 21:38 UTC by robogato » (Master)

Working on the link preservation issue now. We'll have some kind of redirects working before the site goes down. So any existing Advogato URLs should continue to work as before but will take the user to the corresponding page in the Internet Archive version of the site.

Sayonara!!!!!, posted 28 Jun 2017 at 23:44 UTC by aicra » (Journeyer)