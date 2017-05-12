Keyboard logging on Hewlett-Packard laptops

The Conexant audio driver on Windows HP laptops secretly logs every keystroke to disk. This is a large security hole.
Versions of the Conexant audio driver on HP laptops can log every keystroke to disk, writing to a visible file in
C:\Users\Public. Your passwords, everything.
So HP issued a driver update. But that driver update is reported to still have the logging capability, turned off. Logging can be reactivated with a simple registry hack.
My future plans do not include buying devices from Hewlett-Packard, or investing in Conexant stock.
HP's sp80264 driver update (11 May 2017) was quietly replaced with HP's sp80323 driver update (14 May 2017). Both versions of this driver were to fix 'audio issues'.
