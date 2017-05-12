Keyboard logging on Hewlett-Packard laptops

The Conexant audio driver on Windows HP laptops secretly logs every keystroke to disk. This is a large security hole.

Versions of the Conexant audio driver on HP laptops can log every keystroke to disk, writing to a visible file in C:\Users\Public . Your passwords, everything.

So HP issued a driver update. But that driver update is reported to still have the logging capability, turned off. Logging can be reactivated with a simple registry hack.

My future plans do not include buying devices from Hewlett-Packard, or investing in Conexant stock.