" Can your friends guess who this GNU is? One of the possible designer T-shirt for the EOMA68 libre hardware Crowd Supply campaign going on. It is inspired by a real-life person who now lives in Russia. I would like for people to guess who it is. And don’t give out any more hints! "
This inquiry was brought to you by a dear new friend on FaceBook.
It's NOT Jon "maddog" Hall 's face, is it?
It also looks like William Easterly, to me ... And to spoil original questioner's sincerity, how do " I" know that it isn't a piece of ME on that designer's T-shirt ? so what question will you pose in regards of that T-shirt pending design/image so that it grabs people's attention and curiosity ?
btw, this film review of 'I, Anna' is right on the mark for what I've seen and felt after my 1st viewing.
Both Barnaby Southcombe and Charlotte Rampling observe in the DVD commentary that the film was about two people who were “stuck in time and can’t move on.” I truly got that idea on my first viewing. That idea is there on the screen and in the performances, so my saying it is a story about “two lost souls” is really my reaction. They just agree with me. Or I agree with them.
A characters study must exist within a particular time and place, however, and that time and place for I, Anna is a present day brutalist world, with the Barbican in London as its real setting. Hence some of the “noir,” for this architectural labyrinth of tall cold buildings is the essence of the old-style “noir” environment–alienating, unwelcoming, and brutal. As an emblem for the society which Anna and Bernie must navigate, life could not be more disaffecting or disconnected.
by Stuart
in 2001
Yet, even as Linux-land looks for liberation, evolution, and cooperation in an open society, it is not logically defensible for any Big Bad Wolf to muddy the waters with propaganda. Clearly, Microsoft has a revenue stream that it needs to maintain on behalf of its stockholders- sales of thinking services to the dependent. That does not mean that ignorance is a virtue or that it should be promoted, especially at the cost of making devils out of freedom of thought and freedom to share; it certainly should serve as no justification of the economic merits in enslaving anyone into such ignorance permanently. However, are there some places that Linux just doesn't want to tread? Or, perhaps, will there always be a need for a "middle layer" of the most basic technical support of the most limited tools that some company will have to provide? Most of us choose to learn our trade quietly and with perseverance so that as the world converts to "free" out of economic advantage, that we will remain in the driver's seat for the sake of posterity. However, is it possible that both sides will realize that they can, in some sense, be on the same team, serving a common human need, without playing the psychological equivalent of Mortal Kombat in the open market? How would that work?
15 years has gone by. How much progress, in your judgement, have we made , Stuart ? Not withstanding your relevant or irrelevant to meddle with my life before 2001?