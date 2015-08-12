The legend lives on from trolltalk on down
Of the big net they call Intar Webby
The net, it is said, never gives up her dead
When the posts of October turn gloomy.
With a load of whiny diaries - 26,000 tons more
Than the Edmund Kuro5hin weighed empty
That good site and true was a bone to be chewed
When the trolls of October came early
The ship was the pride of the USian side
Coming back from some server in Wisconson
As the big Scoop sites go it was bigger than most
With a crew and the Captain well seasoned.
Concluding some terms with a couple of sponsors
When they left fully loaded for Peaks Island
And later that night when the site's bell rang
Could it be the North Wind they'd been feeling.
The packets in the wires made a tattletale sound
And a wave broke over the railing
And every man knew, as the Captain did, too,
T'was the witch of October come stealing.
The dawn came late and the breakfast had to wait
When the gales of October came slashdotting
When afternoon came it was rebuilding
In the face of a hurricane db problem
When supper time came the old kook came on deck
Saying fellows it's too rough to bug ya
At 7PM a main web box caved in
He said fellas it's been good to know ya.
The Captain wired in he had crapfloods coming in
And the good site and crew was in peril
And later that night when his lights went out of sight
Came the wreck of the Edmund Kuro5hin.
Does anyone know where the love of God goes
When the posts turn the minutes to hours
The searchers all say they'd have made SoS Bay
If they'd fifteen more routers behind her.
They might have split up or they might have crashed
They may have broke deep and took disk corruption
And all that remains is the faces and the names
Of the wives and the sons and the posters.
Ars Technica rolls, Slashdot sings
In the ruins of her geek compound mansion
Old Michigan steams like a young geek's dreams,
Usenet and blogs are for sportsmen.
And farther below Everything2
Takes in what Something Awful can send her
And the big iron boxen go as the admins all know
With the gales of October remembered.
In a musty old hall in UKia they prayed
In the Intarweb Admins' Cathedral
The ^G bell chimed, 'til it rang 29 times
For each man on the Edmund Kuro5hin.
The legend lives on from trolltalk on down
Of the big net they call Intar Webby
The net, it is said, never gives up her dead
When the posts of October come early.
ps. Del Griffin has resurrected former K5 Kabal to a new site, in case anyone wants to join us there, in this month of May.
btw, what do you all think of Dr. Craig Wright ? Gavin Andresen says he is for real as Satoshi Nakamoto as he knows him. Agreed? or does it matter to our future of internet?
"Yet do not miss the moral, my good readers.
For Saint Marx says that all that's written well,
Is written down some truth to tell.
Then take the wheat and let the chaff lie still."
Apologies to Chaucer
From
http://www.zerowork.org/