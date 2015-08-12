Concluding some terms with a couple of sponsors

When they left fully loaded for Peaks Island

And later that night when the site's bell rang

Could it be the North Wind they'd been feeling.

The packets in the wires made a tattletale sound

And a wave broke over the railing

And every man knew, as the Captain did, too,

T'was the witch of October come stealing.



The dawn came late and the breakfast had to wait

When the gales of October came slashdotting

When afternoon came it was rebuilding

In the face of a hurricane db problem



When supper time came the old kook came on deck

Saying fellows it's too rough to bug ya

At 7PM a main web box caved in

He said fellas it's been good to know ya.



The Captain wired in he had crapfloods coming in

And the good site and crew was in peril

And later that night when his lights went out of sight

Came the wreck of the Edmund Kuro5hin.



Does anyone know where the love of God goes

When the posts turn the minutes to hours

The searchers all say they'd have made SoS Bay

If they'd fifteen more routers behind her.



They might have split up or they might have crashed

They may have broke deep and took disk corruption

And all that remains is the faces and the names

Of the wives and the sons and the posters.



Ars Technica rolls, Slashdot sings

In the ruins of her geek compound mansion

Old Michigan steams like a young geek's dreams,

Usenet and blogs are for sportsmen.



And farther below Everything2

Takes in what Something Awful can send her

And the big iron boxen go as the admins all know

With the gales of October remembered.



In a musty old hall in UKia they prayed

In the Intarweb Admins' Cathedral

The ^G bell chimed, 'til it rang 29 times

For each man on the Edmund Kuro5hin.



The legend lives on from trolltalk on down

Of the big net they call Intar Webby

The net, it is said, never gives up her dead

When the posts of October come early.



ps. Del Griffin has resurrected former K5 Kabal to a new site, in case anyone wants to join us there, in this month of May.





btw, what do you all think of Dr. Craig Wright ? Gavin Andresen says he is for real as Satoshi Nakamoto as he knows him. Agreed? or does it matter to our future of internet?