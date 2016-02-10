Corporation can't have both ways

Corporations and their BIG brother Uncle Sam can't have it both ways. Trumpeting Open Source Innovation on one hand and heavy handed prosecution with 'trade secret' without IBM's comment on the the other hand.
This case sounds like another over-reaching case from all star prosecutor's office, imho.
I'll keep my eyes wide open for it.
