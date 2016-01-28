A New Book Introducing Programming

My new programming book, New Programmers Start Here, just came out today! I'm very excited to get this in the hands of new programmers.

This book tries to be a "pull up by your bootstraps" guide to programming. It introduces more than just the language (JavaScript in this case) by taking the reader through how all of the pieces of data on a computer connect together, and how the computer itself works. I believe that this is the best first-programming book for new programmers.

If you have friends who are designers who want to start transitioning to programming, they should pick up this book. If you have young friends who want to get into programming, they should pick up this book.

