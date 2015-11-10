The Nine Billion Names of God

《不二》代后记：我为什么写黄书冯唐Afterwards: What motivates me to write erotic novelFengTang有某个女性朋友问：“我不奇怪你会写黄书，但是你为什么要写黄书？只是为了发泄吗？为什么啊？啊？”Once a lady friend asked me: " I don't find it surprising that you canwrite erotic tall tales, but why you need to ? To rid of your own sexual drives, perhaps ? Why? Tell me ?有某女作家一针见血地指出：“你的核心读者群是三十五岁到五十五岁的中年妇女，他们正在相夫教子，和绝经和绝望搏斗，渴望爱情。她们需要的是浪漫爱情和性幻想，不是黄书，你这样转型，是自掘坟墓。”Another female writer remarks, point blank ,' Your target readers arebetween 35 to 55 years of middle-aged women. They are raising children,taking care of their husband, struggling with their lost years anddespair, they need compassionate love. They need everyday romance andsexual fantacy, not erotic novel from long dead place and time. You got it all wrong. You are digging your own grave.实际情况是，从二十多年前我捣腾汉字开始，我写作从来不是为了功名利禄、经世济民、传道解惑，从来都是为了发泄，从来都是被使命驱动、神鬼附体、龙蛇入笔，从来都是为了一些细碎的、肿胀的、一闪一闪无足重轻的原因。瞬息间我也羡慕过靠写作一年挣成山成岭的银子，名气大到需要戴墨镜上街，签名售书时千万双手在面前挥舞，被扔臭鸡蛋、可口可乐或花朵，但是那些只是瞬息间。更多的时候，我告诫自己，第一不能忘记的是写作带给我的单纯的细碎的离地半尺的快乐。我的脑袋是炼丹炉，不是必胜客的烤箱。What actually happens, from the very beginning of my messing with wordssome twenty year ago, I write, not to expect writing will make me powerfuland famous and rich ; I write, not to bring others peace and justice. Iwrite, not to educate and illuminate masses. I write, for a simple enoughreason, that I need to find an outlet for myself , like beingpressed by a destiny: I am haunted by ghosty creatures, my pen charmed by dragonand serpent's cunning ways. It is like to patch up some tiny cracks,increasingly expanding, momentarily appearing and disappearing boundlesscauses. For some split of seconds, I may have envied some other writersaccumulate mountainenous silver coins, so famous that they must wearsunglasses for the sidewalks, at events of signing their books, thousands andten thousands hands dancing before their eyes, showered with stinky eggs,soda bottles or flowers. But that is only for split of seconds. Most oftime, I remind myself, first, never forget that writing brings me pure,granulate sugary joy to knock-off the earth just half an inch.My brain is a burning refinery full of alchemist's catch, not a toast oven of one-sure-winner.总结我写黄书的动机如下：To Summerize what motivates me to write my erotic saga:第一，自《肉蒲团》之后，过去二百年中，没有出现过好的汉语的黄书。即使是李渔的《肉蒲团》，也是唠唠叨叨，总共二十章，论证自己是佛教启蒙读物而不是黄书就用了前三章。First, after《肉蒲团》, for two hundred years, there isn't any good erotic novel written in Chinese. Even in this noticable rendition, there is too much meandering, totalling 20 chapters, the first three chapter is all about proving that the book isn't an erotic tale but a beginner's guide to Buddism.第二，写黄书不易。写得不脏，和吃饭、喝水、晒太阳、睡午觉一样简单美好，更难。手上正在写的这个《不二》是按这个要求做的一个尝试。Secondly, it is not easy to write erotic relationship with words. To narrate base of human passion without overplay of pornography, with simple delight and ordinary pleasure of eating, drinking, bathing in the sun, taking a nap, is even more difficult. What I have in my hand, the novel 《不二》, is an experiment with such criterion.第三，小时候壮烈装逼成长时，常看文艺片，惊诧于人类头脑的变态程度，也常看毛片，听说自摸严重危害健康而惶恐终日。总想，为什么暴风雨不能来得更猛烈些呢？为什么美好的文艺片和美好的毛片不能掺在一起？这样，会不会给人们一个关于美好生活的全貌？具体操作时，才发现，这是一个巨大的挑战，灵肉过渡的别扭程度，不小于生与死。Thirdly, when I was young, I watched a lot of cultural films as a way to ease the burden of growing up, I was struck by degree of deviations on people's mind, I've seen plenty of N-rated films, couldn't shake off their notion that masterbation is deemed un-natural. I've alway wondered why the storm can't be more intense? Why culturally pure and simple can't be mixed up with pronographic eroticism ? Thus, we'd give ourselves a better wholesome view of life to live? When it comes down to execute concrete arrangements, I discovered, this is quite a challenge, the path from spiritual to sensual as diverse, perverse and reverse is no less than crossing life unto death.第四，眼看快四十岁了，现在不写，再过几年，心贼僵死，人世间就再也不会有这样的十来万字了。现代医学看得更仔细，男人也有绝经期，“老骥明知桑榆晚，不用扬鞭自奋蹄。”In the forth place, I am almost 40 years of age, if I don't write it now, in a few more years, even if my heart dares, my body shall be frail. This world may not get to see my hundred thousands monumental work. Modern medicine examines clearly that man also has menopause. "Old stalion knows it hasn't much time left, it kicks and gallops, needing no crop'.第五，我们下一代这么美好，如果都靠看非我族类的日本AV和非我教义的基督教派的《查泰莱夫人的情人》和 《巴黎屋顶上》启蒙，作为中文作家，我内疚。In the Fifth column, our next generation youths are beautiful. If they read only non-Chinese Japanese AV and non-oriental literature work from Christianity, e.g. 'Lady Charlotte's lover' and 'Rooftop of Paris', before experiencing life on their own, being a Chinese writer, I am guilty.第六，希望在过程中自我治疗好过早到来的中年危机和抑郁症。Last but not least, writing is a therapeutic process deployed to cure my middle-aged self from damages done by the early onset of anxiety attacks and depression.至于这本黄书的风格，我是经过反复摸索的。As far as the stylish design of my writing 《不二》，I've undergone a lot of trial and error.首先，写完《北京，北京》之后，我决定不再写基于个人经历的小说了。基本意思已经点到。对于成长这个主题，《北京三部曲》树在那里，也够后两百年的同道们攀登一阵子了。Foremost, after finishing 《北京，北京》， I decided I will not write any more fictions based on personal experience. The essential points have been sketched out. On the subject of the growing GreatWall, this triology of Beijing is out there, enough for people like myself to crawl out of, for the next two hundred years.我决定写在成长之外，我最着迷的事物。通过历史上的怪力乱神折射时间和空间范围内的谬误和真理。先写三部。第一部，《不二》，着重于“乱和神”，色情和宗教，背景是中晚唐。第二部，《天下卵》，着重于“力”，凶杀和色情，背景是辽金。第三部，《安阳》，着重于“怪”，医学、巫术和古器物制作，背景是夏商。I shall write things that fascinated me most, outside of all existing biographical narratives. Incomprehensible force and demons conjuring up historical farce and reality, deflecting time and space, let me put them into this new triology. First Volume, 《不二》，focus on chaos and super-natual, sex and religion. Background set in the middle and late Tang dynasty. Second volume, 《天下卵》, focus on 'Force', assasination and sex, background set in 辽金. Volume Three, 《安阳》, focus on "Strangeness", concocted via medical science, metaphysical alchemist and ancient relics, background set in 夏商.开始构思《不二》的时候，想分甲乙卷，甲卷写禅宗在中晚唐的西安，乙卷写禅宗在中晚唐的敦煌。甲卷纯色情，乙卷纯精神。甲卷色情到估计在网上也贴不了了，乙卷精神到或许只有北医六院（简称“神六”）的病友能有耐心从头读到尾了。但是写作过程中，越来越觉得这样太装逼，太“二”了。决定还是按现在这个样子，合在一起写，淋漓而下，意尽而止。In the beginning was this arrangement, 《不二》divided into Part A and Part B. Part A is 禅宗 during the heydays till the late Tang dynasty, in capital city Xi'an, Part B is the other 禅宗 during the same period, residing in 敦煌. Part A, pure sensual, Part B pure spiritual. Sensuality in Part A would be as wild as late Tang era that I can't imagine it would be permitted to air out on the internet. Spirituality in Part B could be so dry and monotoneous that only those crazy nuts locked inside the Sixth branch of Beijing Hospital ( aka the crazy Sixth ) might possess certain steel attention to follow its beat from the beginning to the end. During the course of writing, more and more, this former arrangement makes me feel too imitable, too "sharp-cutting". So I decided to have droplets mixed into one steam, as it is now written, downpour of sensual and spiritual whenever it springs, to the end as it meant to be.过程中发现，编故事，其实不难，难的还是杯子里的酒和药和风骨，是否丰腴、温暖、诡异、精细。In the course of creative writing, I find plots are much easier to come up, the hard part is the actual filling of a glass with spirit, restorative and soothing substance, leaves rich, warm, mystical and foamy taste, or not.是为后记。This is the afterwards.