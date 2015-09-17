Progress on Internet Child Pornography

I aim to Solve what I at first called, then referred to but now denote as The Software Problem:
Software failure is fundamentally a human problem, not a technical one.
Purely technical solutions fail to effect truly meaningful and lasting change.
A common - but commonly ineffective non-technical Solution to the Deadly Sin of Greed
is the arrest, prosecution and imprisonment of the greedy. The progress I report herein aims not to imprison anyone rather to spare the many victims of Child Sexual Predators. While I do expect vast quantities of prosecutions to result from my FBI/IC3 report, I hope to "Break The Cycle", in that many child sexual predators are themselves the adult survivors of incest and child molestation.
I am one such adult survivor, my abuser - in the common parlance - hoped to "train" me to accept my fate by leaving kiddieporn lying around in my plain sight. While my widely-known Madness resulted, that I was so-trained leads to my present focus on the development of Technical Measures, not to so elminate Child Sexual Exploitation rather to take the money out of it.
Adults - even teenagers - have sexually-abused children since the Dawn of Humanity; my own work is unlikely to eliminate it.
But at least I can lead the Venture Capital community to make wiser choices as to which web startups they fund.
To Wit:
To: Clark County Sheriff <sheriff@clark.wa.gov>
Subject: For Deputy C. Bull - FBI may contact you re: IC3 cybercrime complaint
Deputy Bull,
Recall our conversation regarding Internet Child Pornography when you and I met at the courthouse on Friday, July 10.
I have since identified the name, street address and telephone number of a specific individual who without a doubt is guilty of a whole bunch of child sexual exploitation felonies.
Just now, through their online cybercrime report form at:
http://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx
... I sang like a bird to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. My complaint ID is:
I1509171303213691
I'm happy to pass my complaint on to you but not via eMail as it is not a secure channel; My phone is presently out of minutes but eMail works:
mdcrawford@gmail.com
If you'd like to meet in person I will give you the full text of my IC3 complaint, at your option as a text document on a Flash drive or printed on paper.
Over the weekend I stumbled upon a vast quantity of shall we say, "Admissible Evidence". The gentleman in question works for a highly-regarded company in an office building in the financial district of a large American city.
While it is now straightforward for me to locale vast quantities of child pornography on the Internet, this is the first that I have identified a suspect who is within ready reach of law enforcement, American or otherwise.
Most of the material I find is physically located in the former Soviet Union - not just Russia but Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Belarus and the like. While kiddieporn is just as illegal there as it is in the United States, their laws are only enforced when the, uh... "studios" fall behind on their Get Out Of Jail Free payments:
"We have our own orphanage!"
-- Russian Child Pornography Website
HOWTO Launder Money on the Internet
While Ukrainian Angels Studios was famously raided by Ukraine and US law enforcement in 2005, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that that raid would not have taken place had what is more commonly known as "Lolita Studios" been more profitable. While 1,400 young girls posed for their 3000-page "issues", during the entire lifetime of their business, Ukrainian Angels is thought to have netted but USD$100,000.00.
Have A Nice Day
