Progress on Internet Child Pornography

I aim to Solve what I at first called, then referred to but now denote as The Software Problem:

Software failure is fundamentally a human problem, not a technical one. Purely technical solutions fail to effect truly meaningful and lasting change.

A common - but commonly ineffective non-technical Solution to the Deadly Sin of Greed is the arrest, prosecution and imprisonment of the greedy. The progress I report herein aims not to imprison anyone rather to spare the many victims of Child Sexual Predators. While I do expect vast quantities of prosecutions to result from my FBI/IC3 report, I hope to "Break The Cycle", in that many child sexual predators are themselves the adult survivors of incest and child molestation.

I am one such adult survivor, my abuser - in the common parlance - hoped to "train" me to accept my fate by leaving kiddieporn lying around in my plain sight. While my widely-known Madness resulted, that I was so-trained leads to my present focus on the development of Technical Measures, not to so elminate Child Sexual Exploitation rather to take the money out of it.

Adults - even teenagers - have sexually-abused children since the Dawn of Humanity; my own work is unlikely to eliminate it.

But at least I can lead the Venture Capital community to make wiser choices as to which web startups they fund.

To Wit: