the Unique Game Conjecture etc...

Then there were the cookies. One time, inside a local bakery, Knot was surprised to find that three 33-cent cookies were being sold for a dollar. While it didn’t prevent him from buying the cookies, he said, “even if it’s one cent, it seems off.”
"three 33-cent cookies were being sold for a dollar" is more correct than 99 cents. And here's my argument:
For a kid, who really wanted to eat 3 cookies and whose mother saw the price per unit gave him 1 dollar. A smart kid can eat cookie at a time and pay 1 more after he finished one and save one cent by the end of day. An impatient kid WILL pay 1 dollar for 3 cookies to show off his cookies to other envious neighborhood kid.
THAT IS a more ideal pricing, for each according to their need and their want. Also, if I have 3 cookies in a jar, if you get all three from me, that jar's value for holding cookie is depleted when no new cookies are made for the jar.
Be it cookies in a jar or jobless/homeless people look for work and housing. Division of labor, Division of tools one must have to bring fruit for one's labor, Division of grace from a higher order, how economic professors figure all THAT out without living thru it for good and bad time themselves?
penny for your thought? btw, hearty congratulation to Knot as the newest recipient of Nevanlinna Prize
A Little Known Robin Williams Story:
“Years ago I learned a very cool thing about Robin Williams, and I couldn’t watch a movie of his afterward without thinking of it. I never actually booked Robin Williams for an event, but I came close enough that his office sent over his rider.
For those outside of the entertainment industry, a rider lists out an artist’s specific personal and technical needs for hosting them for an event- anything from bottled water and their green room to sound and lighting requirements. You can learn a lot about a person from their rider. This is where rocks bands list their requirement for green M&Ms (which is actually a surprisingly smart thing to do).
This is also where a famous environmentalist requires a large gas-guzzling private jet to fly to the event city, but then requires an electric or hybrid car to take said environmentalist to the event venue when in view of the public.
When I got Robin Williams’ rider, I was very surprised by what I found. He actually had a requirement that for every single event or film he did, the company hiring him also had to hire a certain number of homeless people and put them to work.
I never watched a Robin Williams movie the same way after that. I’m sure that on his own time and with his own money, he was working with these people in need, but he’d also decided to use his clout as an entertainer to make sure that production companies and event planners also learned the value of giving people a chance to work their way back.
I wonder how many production companies continued the practice into their next non-Robin Williams project, as well as how many people got a chance at a job and the pride of earning an income, even temporarily, from his actions.
He was a great multiplier of his impact. Let’s hope that impact lives on without him. Thanks, Robin Williams- not just for laughs, but also for a cool example.”
Reposted with permission from brianlord.org