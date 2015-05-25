Mentifex on Trump Ponzi Madoff Vesco Bilko

The greatest scam artists of all time are listed below in their latest new rankings based on the sheer grandiosity and jaw-dropping audacity of their larger-than-life swindles, defraudings, embezzlements, and downright scams.
The greatest scam artists of all time are listed below in their latest new rankings based on the sheer grandiosity and jaw-dropping audacity of their larger-than-life swindles, defraudings, embezzlements, and downright scams.
It was from This post on Chinese site sciencenet.cn
Then I read two reports by Nick Bilton of Vanity Fair: " HOW I GOT TO THE BOTTOM OF THE THERANOS MESS: - What I learned while reporting on Elizabeth Holmes and her company."
BY NICK BILTON SEPTEMBER 20, 2016. and this other exclusive report.
" Can your friends guess who this GNU is? One of the possible designer T-shirt for the EOMA68 libre hardware Crowd Supply campaign going on. It is inspired by a real-life person who now lives in Russia. I would like for people to guess who it is. And don’t give out any more hints! "
Excited that my new book is #1 on some of Amazon's "Hot New Release" lists. Check it out here - Building Scalable Web Applications Using the Cloud. If you ever wanted to get into cloud programming but didn't know where to start or how to use it effectively this is your book.
Some people think that cloud programming comes automatically by buying a cloud server. Not so much. This books gives you a bare-bones walkthrough of the things that you need to not only build your app in the cloud but make it scalable as well.
The legend lives on from trolltalk on down
Of the big net they call Intar Webby
The net, it is said, never gives up her dead
When the posts of October turn gloomy.
With a load of whiny diaries - 26,000 tons more
Than the Edmund Kuro5hin weighed empty
That good site and true was a bone to be chewed
When the trolls of October came early
The ship was the pride of the USian side
Coming back from some server in Wisconson
As the big Scoop sites go it was bigger than most
With a crew and the Captain well seasoned.
Corporations and their BIG brother Uncle Sam can't have it both ways. Trumpeting Open Source Innovation on one hand and heavy handed prosecution with 'trade secret' without IBM's comment on the the other hand.
Advogato is devoted to the public good through its support of free software.
Advogato logo by Ville Pätsi