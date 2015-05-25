Mentifex on Trump Ponzi Madoff Vesco Bilko

Excited that my new book is #1 on some of Amazon's "Hot New Release" lists. Check it out here - Building Scalable Web Applications Using the Cloud. If you ever wanted to get into cloud programming but didn't know where to start or how to use it effectively this is your book.



Some people think that cloud programming comes automatically by buying a cloud server. Not so much. This books gives you a bare-bones walkthrough of the things that you need to not only build your app in the cloud but make it scalable as well.